Huntington National Bank Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 0.2 %

OGN opened at $30.66 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 109.70%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading

