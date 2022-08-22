Huntington National Bank Has $386,000 Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $293,104,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 756.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 951,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,492,000 after buying an additional 840,481 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 27,304.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 712,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,396,000 after buying an additional 709,924 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,042.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 737,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,032,000 after acquiring an additional 672,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,281,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,102,000 after purchasing an additional 528,653 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $98.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.48. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

