Huntington National Bank Has $459,000 Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,549 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in GSK were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in GSK in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in GSK by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 59,707 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in GSK by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GSK. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.45) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,787.50.

GSK Trading Down 0.6 %

GSK Increases Dividend

NYSE:GSK opened at $34.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.46. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.89 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 50.66%.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.