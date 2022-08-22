Huntington National Bank Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 21,393.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,224 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 131.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UHS. Cowen cut their price target on Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

NYSE:UHS opened at $107.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.85. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $158.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.15%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

