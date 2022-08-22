Huntington National Bank Has $499,000 Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $695,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Price Performance

BATS:BBEU opened at $47.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.13.

