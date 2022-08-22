Huntington National Bank Increases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Searle & CO. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 68.5% in the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 6,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 195.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 25.0% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 269,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,959,000 after purchasing an additional 53,791 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 27,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MU. Cowen dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MU opened at $60.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.58. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

