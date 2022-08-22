Huntington National Bank Increases Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,357 shares of company stock worth $2,133,525 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $69.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.41, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

