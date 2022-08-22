Huntington National Bank Increases Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,120 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,728 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

CLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $17.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $22.30. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

