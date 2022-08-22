Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 35.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $29,114,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 244,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $33.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $319,561.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,586.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,586.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

