Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 4,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $13,582,165.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,579 shares of company stock worth $23,155,369 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $363.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $333.12 and its 200 day moving average is $314.53. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.73.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

