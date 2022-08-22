Huntington National Bank Invests $253,000 in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 60,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 92.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Cameco by 10.8% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.89.

CCJ opened at $22.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

