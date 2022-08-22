Huntington National Bank Lowers Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Equifax were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 5.9% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,313,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $311,448,000 after acquiring an additional 72,991 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Equifax by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Equifax by 11.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 731,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,359,000 after acquiring an additional 74,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

Equifax Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $208.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.71. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.25 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.