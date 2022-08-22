Huntington National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 141.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 75,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,269 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 414,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Alliant Energy news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.60.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $64.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $54.20 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

