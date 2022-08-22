Huntington National Bank Purchases 1,675 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 5.4% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NYSE BTI opened at $41.15 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

