Huntington National Bank Purchases 300 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 29,025 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,289.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 33,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,630,000 after purchasing an additional 64,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ATO shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $118.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.91 and its 200 day moving average is $113.77.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.28%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

