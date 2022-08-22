Huntington National Bank Purchases 75 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Snap-on by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 2.7% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock opened at $230.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.29 and its 200-day moving average is $212.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $235.36.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

