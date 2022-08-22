Huntington National Bank Raises Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 340,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,952 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 932.7% during the first quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 266,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 240,739 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 126,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $109.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.39. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.14 and a 1-year high of $119.32.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

