Huntington National Bank Raises Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,272 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $180.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $140.33 and a one year high of $239.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.33.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

