Huntington National Bank Reduces Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Huntington National Bank cut its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 136,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ROL opened at $36.54 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average of $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $18,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,131,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,302,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 325,842 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $12,215,816.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,805,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,014,840.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $18,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,131,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,302,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,587,117 shares of company stock worth $96,352,734. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

