Huntington National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 41.5% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.65.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $111.43 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $305.60. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.17 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.86.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

