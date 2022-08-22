Huntington National Bank Sells 109 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Ameren by 447.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 330,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,427,000 after buying an additional 270,225 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 18,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE opened at $97.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEE. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,264. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

