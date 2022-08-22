Huntington National Bank Sells 130 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.57.

NYSE AVY opened at $197.05 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.46.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

