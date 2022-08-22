Huntington National Bank Sells 2,051 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 183.2% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NNN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Colliers Securities reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Insider Transactions at National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $505,591.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,790,639.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $46.94 on Monday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $48.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average is $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.41%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

