Huntington National Bank Sells 246 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Fortive by 74.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter valued at $505,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTV opened at $67.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.22.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

