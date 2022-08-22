Huntington National Bank Sells 295 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,767,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774,779 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $122,830,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $24,754,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $23,000,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,477,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,879,000 after purchasing an additional 305,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PNW opened at $77.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.68. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.25%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.