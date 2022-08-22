Huntington National Bank Sells 308 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 41,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,930,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $190.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $141.72 and a 52-week high of $191.97.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,083 shares of company stock valued at $10,910,105. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.44.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.