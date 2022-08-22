Huntington National Bank Sells 3,746 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Neogen were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Neogen in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Neogen by 372.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Neogen in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Neogen in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Neogen by 71.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Green purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,615. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald D. Green purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,615. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Edward Adent bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $403,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,436.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,100 shares of company stock worth $507,448 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEOG opened at $21.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 0.58. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.98.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

