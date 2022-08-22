Huntington National Bank Sells 4,233 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 15.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Cedar Fair Price Performance

Cedar Fair Cuts Dividend

FUN opened at $43.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day moving average is $49.24. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.