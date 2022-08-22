Huntington National Bank Sells 525 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,740,000 after buying an additional 1,868,903 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,520,000 after buying an additional 1,818,338 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,733,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,411,000 after buying an additional 1,722,049 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,268,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,043,000 after buying an additional 978,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,057,168,000 after purchasing an additional 898,400 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $89.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $182.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

