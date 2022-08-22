Huntington National Bank Sells 785 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 1.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 0.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 36,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 2.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $167,448.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ingredion Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $94.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

