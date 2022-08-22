Huntington National Bank Sells 82 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAA. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 385.8% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 51,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 41,017 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MAA. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.93.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:MAA opened at $183.87 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.85 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

