Insider Buying: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Buys 8,400 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) Director Duncan Gallagher acquired 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,805 shares in the company, valued at $336,730.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Health Catalyst Price Performance
Health Catalyst stock opened at $11.83 on Monday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth $2,287,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,097,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,481,000 after purchasing an additional 100,829 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 79,300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.
