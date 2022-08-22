Insider Buying: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Buys 8,400 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) Director Duncan Gallagher acquired 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,805 shares in the company, valued at $336,730.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Health Catalyst Price Performance

Health Catalyst stock opened at $11.83 on Monday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth $2,287,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,097,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,481,000 after purchasing an additional 100,829 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 79,300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.