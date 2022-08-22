Insider Buying: MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR) Insider Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating) insider Frank Carlos Quesada bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 98,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,741.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MSP Recovery Trading Up 10.8 %

Shares of MSPR stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSP Recovery

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Palantir Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000.

MSP Recovery Company Profile

MSP Recovery, Inc provides healthcare claims recovery and data analytics services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company uses its data and analytics to identify and recover improper payments made by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health insurers. It also offers Chase to pay service, which assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and avoid making a wrongful payment.

