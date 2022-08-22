Insider Buying: Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Buys 16,400 Shares of Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 856,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,063.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ULBI stock opened at $4.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.95 million, a PE ratio of -52.99 and a beta of 1.38. Ultralife Co. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $8.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULBI. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 44.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 5.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,877 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 1.2% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 970,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ultralife in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

