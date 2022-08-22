Insider Selling: Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Director Sells 1,813 Shares of Stock

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $170,911.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $95.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.62. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.37. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEIS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 243.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 467.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

