Insider Selling: Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Director Sells 3,515 Shares of Stock

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $61,828.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,605.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Amplitude Trading Down 9.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $87.98.
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.82 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 51.07% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. Equities analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMPL. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.
Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.
