Insider Selling: Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Director Sells 3,515 Shares of Stock

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $61,828.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,605.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amplitude Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.82 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 51.07% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. Equities analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Amplitude by 268.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 95,360 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amplitude by 859.5% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 604,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 541,552 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Amplitude by 11.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,141,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,603,000 after acquiring an additional 223,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Amplitude by 512.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 813,324 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMPL. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

