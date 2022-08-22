Insider Selling: Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) SVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,156.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Civeo Trading Down 5.1 %
CVEO stock opened at $29.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Civeo Co. has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.72.
Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Civeo had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.22 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Civeo
Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Civeo (CVEO)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.