Insider Selling: Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) SVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,156.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Civeo Trading Down 5.1 %

CVEO stock opened at $29.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Civeo Co. has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.72.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Civeo had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.22 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Civeo

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Civeo by 2.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Civeo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its position in Civeo by 1.3% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 80,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mad River Investors boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 342,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 33.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

