Insider Selling: Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GH stock opened at $47.76 on Monday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $133.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a negative net margin of 135.03%. The firm had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GH has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global lowered Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 106.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 8.8% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 17.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,570,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,364,000 after purchasing an additional 227,675 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 29.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

