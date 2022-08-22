Insider Selling: Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Guardant Health Price Performance
GH stock opened at $47.76 on Monday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $133.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 5.83.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a negative net margin of 135.03%. The firm had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 106.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 8.8% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 17.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,570,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,364,000 after purchasing an additional 227,675 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 29.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guardant Health (GH)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.