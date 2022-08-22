Insider Selling: LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) CEO Sells $183,096.42 in Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 15,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $183,096.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,682.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LZ stock opened at $10.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $163.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.29 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 1,695.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271,804 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 6.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,119,000 after acquiring an additional 355,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 50.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,874 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 143.8% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,906,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,988 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,566,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded LegalZoom.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

