Insider Selling: LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) COO Sells $182,557.80 in Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) COO Richard Preece sold 15,930 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $182,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,568.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $10.69 on Monday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $37.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 0.38.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $163.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered LegalZoom.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the first quarter worth approximately $2,503,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 143.8% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,906,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,238,000 after buying an additional 2,303,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

