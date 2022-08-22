Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Sells 37 Shares of Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,085.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Wah-Hui Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

On Friday, May 27th, Wah-Hui Chu sold 56 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.00, for a total value of $73,248.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,333.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,227.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,300.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,082.78 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,298.25.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,921,815,000 after acquiring an additional 100,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,704,510,000 after acquiring an additional 27,181 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,622,000 after acquiring an additional 120,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $812,874,000 after acquiring an additional 64,931 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.