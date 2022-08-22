Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Sells $257,500.00 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) COO Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 586,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,101,551. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brian Clem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Brian Clem sold 40,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00.

OSH opened at $24.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.48. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $54.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 3.05.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.17). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. The company had revenue of $523.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 61.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,584,000 after buying an additional 4,491,941 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 1,464.9% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,225,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,021,000 after buying an additional 3,955,127 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,725,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,889,000 after buying an additional 2,756,500 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,233,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,722,000 after buying an additional 1,836,533 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSH has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

