Insider Selling: Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CEO Sells 2,181 Shares of Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $69,857.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,759.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of PRTA stock opened at $30.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.71 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.38. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $79.75.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.12 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prothena by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Prothena by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Prothena by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Prothena by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
