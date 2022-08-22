Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells $274,799.91 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,181 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $274,799.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,942.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $9.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion and a PE ratio of -1.01.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 221.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth $2,373,000. Adams Street Partners LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 251.9% during the second quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 202,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 145,016 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 138.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 115,733 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 1,745.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at $3,834,000. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HOOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

