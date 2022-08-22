Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells $274,799.91 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOODGet Rating) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,181 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $274,799.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,942.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $9.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion and a PE ratio of -1.01.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOODGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 221.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth $2,373,000. Adams Street Partners LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 251.9% during the second quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 202,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 145,016 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 138.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 115,733 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 1,745.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at $3,834,000. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HOOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

