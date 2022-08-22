Insider Selling: Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) General Counsel Sells 1,357 Shares of Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $91.92 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $97.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.32.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,075,000 after acquiring an additional 778,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after acquiring an additional 585,944 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,866,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,254,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,163,000 after buying an additional 432,008 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3,188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,407,000 after buying an additional 376,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Further Reading

