Insider Selling: U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) SVP Sells $232,845.70 in Stock

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) SVP Stacy Russell sold 14,974 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $232,845.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,687.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

U.S. Silica Trading Down 6.6 %

U.S. Silica stock opened at $14.68 on Monday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.18 and a beta of 2.81.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $388.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. U.S. Silica’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of U.S. Silica

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 60.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

