Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CAO Sells 3,486 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Price Performance

ZG opened at $33.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $105.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 59,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 56,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zillow Group Company Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush cut shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.88.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

