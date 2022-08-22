International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Holdings Increased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 330.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IFF opened at $119.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.53 and its 200-day moving average is $125.07. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.38 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.40%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.