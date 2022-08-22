Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Stake Cut by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,868 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 840,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,034,000 after acquiring an additional 38,751 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 736,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,795,000 after acquiring an additional 43,974 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 584,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 37,266 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 889,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,087,000 after acquiring an additional 123,456 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCN opened at $20.99 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05.

