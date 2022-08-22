iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,619 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 915.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 32.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Stock Down 3.8 %

iQIYI stock opened at $3.59 on Monday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 62.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.85.

iQIYI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.